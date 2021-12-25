News Live: PM Modi, President Kovind pay floral tributes to Vajpayee on birth anniversary

  • updated: Dec 25 2021, 09:21 ist
  • 08:47

    PM Modi, President Kovind pay floral tribute at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ on former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary

  • 08:43

    Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 398 (overall) in the 'very poor' category

  • 08:40

    PM Modi remembers Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

  • 08:38

    President Kovind extends Christmas greetings

  • 08:38

    PM Modi greets everyone on Christmas

  • 07:05

    NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff

    The James Webb Space Telescope, a NASA instrument designed to allow humankind's first glimpse of the infant universe as it existed when the earliest galaxies are believed to have formed, was set for launch on Saturday from the northeastern coast of South America.

  • 07:04

    Himachal Pradesh: Locals along with foreigners offered prayers at Church of St. John in the Wilderness in Dharamshala on the eve of Christmas

  • 07:03

    Telecom cos asked to save call data for minimum 2 years

    Citing security reasons, the Department of Telecom (DoT) has extended the duration of archiving call data and internet usage records of subscribers to two years from one year.

  • 07:03

    Uttarakhand Cabinet approves 3% additional dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees; gives nod for distribution of mobile tablets to students of Class 10 & Class 12 - ANI