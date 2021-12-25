News Live: PM Modi, President Kovind pay floral tributes to Vajpayee on birth anniversary

Merry Christmas to fellow citizens, especially to our Christian brothers and sisters, in India and abroad.On this joyous occasion, let us resolve to build a society that is based on the values of justice & liberty and adopt the teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives.
Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around.
The James Webb Space Telescope, a NASA instrument designed to allow humankind's first glimpse of the infant universe as it existed when the earliest galaxies are believed to have formed, was set for launch on Saturday from the northeastern coast of South America.
PM Modi, President Kovind pay floral tribute at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ on former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 398 (overall) in the 'very poor' category
PM Modi remembers Vajpayee on his birth anniversary
President Kovind extends Christmas greetings
PM Modi greets everyone on Christmas
NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff
The James Webb Space Telescope, a NASA instrument designed to allow humankind's first glimpse of the infant universe as it existed when the earliest galaxies are believed to have formed, was set for launch on Saturday from the northeastern coast of South America.
Read more
Himachal Pradesh: Locals along with foreigners offered prayers at Church of St. John in the Wilderness in Dharamshala on the eve of Christmas
Telecom cos asked to save call data for minimum 2 years
Citing security reasons, the Department of Telecom (DoT) has extended the duration of archiving call data and internet usage records of subscribers to two years from one year.
Read more
Uttarakhand Cabinet approves 3% additional dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees; gives nod for distribution of mobile tablets to students of Class 10 & Class 12 - ANI