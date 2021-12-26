News Live: At least five dead in suicide bombing in DR Congo

In China, bragging about your wealth can get you censored
He started by exploring the sauna, built into the palatial bathroom of the hotel’s presidential suite. Then the video blogger moved to the dining room, where a chef waited with a glistening steak. The next morning, he awoke to a lobster breakfast, which he ate cross-legged in bed.
Ashes: Australia win toss, opt to bowl first in 3rd Test against England
Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third Ashes test against England in Melbourne on Sunday.
Deadly suicide bomb attack at bar in eastern DR Congo
A suicide bomber killed at least five people at a crowded night spot in the city of Beni, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo Saturday, local officials reported.
