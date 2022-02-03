News Live: US says 'won't endorse' Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Modi govt's foreign policies

US govt says 'won't endorse' Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Modi's foreign policies
To a question on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi 'suggesting that China & Pakistan are closer than ever due to PM Modi's ineffective policies', US Dept of State Spox Ned Price: I'll leave it to Pakistanis & PRC to speak to their relationship. I certainly won't endorse those remarks.(ANI)
Rollout of NASA's new moon rocket to launch pad delayed at least a month
The highly anticipated rollout of NASA's big new moon rocket to its launch pad in Florida for final tests before a first flight has been delayed by at least a month, until March at the earliest, the US space agency said on Wednesday.
SC to hear plea on Rs 1K fine on Sidhu's road rage case
The Supreme Court is scheduled to consider on Thursday a plea related to re-examining its May 15, 2018 judgement, sparing Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu with just Rs 1,000 fine in a road rage incident. A 65-year-old had died after receiving a fist blow by Sidhu in 1988.
'China suffered higher losses in Galwan than reported'
China's losses in the Galwan Valley clash in 2020 were much higher than reported with many soldiers drowning while crossing a fast-flowing river in darkness, an investigative Australian newspaper claimed on Wednesday.
Senior citizens, kids with comorbidities make up majority of Bengaluru's hospitalised Covid cases
Hospitalisations for Covid-19 are increasingly becoming dominated by senior citizens, although official data also points to certain anomalies such as children ending up in intensive care units (ICUs).
Bengaluru: Your electricity bill may determine how much you pay for waste collection
The BBMP has sought approval from the Urban Development Department (UDD) to charge users for the door-to-door waste collection service it provides in the city.
OPEC+ backs oil output hike despite surging prices
Top oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia announced another modest increase in output on Wednesday despite soaring crude prices and geopolitical tensions rattling the markets.
