News Live: US says 'won't endorse' Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Modi govt's foreign policies

  • updated: Feb 03 2022, 08:39 ist
  • 08:39

    Senior citizens, kids with comorbidities make up majority of Bengaluru's hospitalised Covid cases

    Hospitalisations for Covid-19 are increasingly becoming dominated by senior citizens, although official data also points to certain anomalies such as children ending up in intensive care units (ICUs).

  • 08:38

    Bengaluru: Your electricity bill may determine how much you pay for waste collection

    The BBMP has sought approval from the Urban Development Department (UDD) to charge users for the door-to-door waste collection service it provides in the city.

  • 08:29

    US govt says 'won't endorse' Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Modi's foreign policies

    To a question on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi 'suggesting that China & Pakistan are closer than ever due to PM Modi's ineffective policies', US Dept of State Spox Ned Price: I'll leave it to Pakistanis & PRC to speak to their relationship. I certainly won't endorse those remarks.(ANI)

  • 07:59

    Rollout of NASA's new moon rocket to launch pad delayed at least a month

    The highly anticipated rollout of NASA's big new moon rocket to its launch pad in Florida for final tests before a first flight has been delayed by at least a month, until March at the earliest, the US space agency said on Wednesday.

  • 07:44

    SC to hear plea on Rs 1K fine on Sidhu's road rage case

    The Supreme Court is scheduled to consider on Thursday a plea related to re-examining its May 15, 2018 judgement, sparing Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu with just Rs 1,000 fine in a road rage incident. A 65-year-old had died after receiving a fist blow by Sidhu in 1988.

  • 07:43

    OPEC+ backs oil output hike despite surging prices

    Top oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia announced another modest increase in output on Wednesday despite soaring crude prices and geopolitical tensions rattling the markets.

  • 07:42

    'China suffered higher losses in Galwan than reported'

    China's losses in the Galwan Valley clash in 2020 were much higher than reported with many soldiers drowning while crossing a fast-flowing river in darkness, an investigative Australian newspaper claimed on Wednesday.

