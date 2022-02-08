News Live: SC to hear plea on postponing NEET-PG exams
News Live: SC to hear plea on postponing NEET-PG exams
updated: Feb 08 2022, 09:23 ist
09:22
Enforcement Directorate summons Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case, asking her to appear before its Kochi office tomorrow.
She should appear in person or through an authorised representative.
09:22
India reports 67,597 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1,80,456 recoveries and 1,188 deaths in the last 24 hours.
09:22
CM Basavaraj Bommai held meeting with legal experts on inter-state water dispute at Delhi on Tuesday.
08:37
Air quality in Delhi (overall) in poor category with AQI at 280, in Noida (UP) in poor category with AQI at 297 & in Gurugram (Haryana) in moderate category with AQI at 200 as per System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)
08:36
Supreme Court to resume its hearing today on a petition filed by MBBS students regarding postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) exam and extension of the deadline of completion of internship.
07:30
PMKSY scheme extended till FY'26 with Rs 4,600 cr outlay
The food processing ministry on Monday said its flagshipscheme'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY)' has beenextendedtillMarch 2026 with an allocation ofRs4,600crore.
In a tweet, the ministry saidPMKSYhas beenextendedfor a period of 2021-22 to 2025-26.
The Central government has allocatedRs4,600crore for thescheme, the ministry tweeted.
07:29
Ruing BJP's politics Gehlot says Rajasthan has tradition of cordial relations between oppn & ruling party
Chief Minister AshokGehloton Monday asked theBJPnot to set a wrong precedent inpoliticsin Rajasthan where therehasbeen atraditionofcordialrelationshipbetweentherulingdispensation and the opposition.
He said that instead of carrying out the sole agenda of maligning the state government for no reason, theBJPshould act in a democratic manner and dopoliticson the basis of their policies and programmes.
He said creating a conducive environment for investment and job creation in the public and private sector is the priority of the state government but the way oppositionhasbehaved was not good and worth condemning.
07:28
J&K becomes first UT to be integrated with national single-window system
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday launched thesingle-windowportal for Jammu and Kashmir, making it thefirstUnion Territory to beintegratedwith thenationalsingle-windowsystem.
While 130 industrial services have been made online on thesingle-windowsystem, over 160 more services will beintegratedthis year, Sinha said.
Terming thesystema "historic move" to facilitate investment, he said, "Now global investors can apply for all their business approvals in Jammu and Kashmir through thenationalsingle-windowsystem."
