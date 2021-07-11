News Live: Di Maria guides Messi's Argentina to first-ever Copa America
updated: Jul 11 2021, 07:50 ist
07:31
Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America
Argentinawon their first major title in 28 years on Saturday when an Angel Di Maria goal gave them a 1-0 win over Brazil and a record-equalling 15th Copa America.
Di Maria got the winner midway through the first half when he lobbed Ederson after full back Renan Lodi failed to cut out a long through ball.
(Reuters)
06:40
New US ambassador to India 'honoured' to accept role
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, nominated by US President Joe Biden as the country's ambassador to India, has said that he is honoured to accept the nomination and will bring the same energy, commitment and love with which he served the sprawling city to his new role in the world's largest democracy.
If confirmed by the Senate, Garcetti, 50, would replace Kenneth Juster, who served as the US Ambassador to India during the Trump administration. (PTI)
06:25
US city removes two Confederate statues
The city of Charlottesville, Virginia, removed two Confederate statues, nearly four years after white supremacist protests over plans to remove one of them led to clashes in which a woman was run down by a car and killed. (Reuters)
