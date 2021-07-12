News Live: Southgate tells heartbroken England stars to bounce back from Euro final agony

Southgate tells heartbroken England stars to bounce back from Euro final agony
Gareth Southgate urged England to use the pain of their Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy to fuel success in the future as the Three Lions boss accepted the blame for their heartbreaking penalty shoot-out defeat.
England failed to win their first major title since the 1966 World Cup as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed penalties at Wembley on Sunday. (AFP)
