News Live: US and South Korea reaffirm their alliance at London meeting
updated: Jul 14 2021, 08:17 ist
08:15
US and South Korea reaffirm their alliance at London meeting (Reuters)
08:15
China sends warplanes to Taiwan Strait in a show of force to Biden (NYT)
08:13
China sanctions Pompeo, Trump officials for violating 'sovereignty' (AFP)
07:39
US Senate Democrats agree to $3.5 trillion spending for budget reconciliation bill (Reuters)
07:10
Trump's finance chief loses titles, roles after indictment (AP)
07:08
Demonstrators block traffic in Miami area to support Cuban protesters (Reuters)
07:07
Japan economy minister defends his role after lockdown criticism (Reuters)
06:22
Harris likens Texas Democrats to suffragettes, civil rights leaders
Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday that Texas Democratic lawmakers who left the state took a courageous stand to derail Republican efforts to pass voting restrictions, likening their efforts to those of civil rights activists and suffragettes.
In an interview with Reuters, Harris said she encourages lawmakers in every state imposing voting restrictions to stand up for the right of all Americans to vote. More than 50 Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday to deny the state legislature the quorum required to approve Republican Governor Greg Abbott's special-session agenda. (Reuters)
06:03
Visuals from Pulwama where an encounter broke out today
Jammu & Kashmir: Security personnel deployed in Pulwama town where an encounter broke out earlier today. Operation underway.
Visuals from Pulwama where an encounter broke out today
11 people injured as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Katra
Eleven people were injured when a bus fell into a gorge in Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Tuesday, officials said.
The injured, most of them pilgrims, were hospitalised, they said.
The accident took place when bus skidded off a road at Moori, the officials added. (PTI)