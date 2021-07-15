News Live: PM Modi to inaugurate international convention centre in Varanasi today
News Live: PM Modi to inaugurate international convention centre in Varanasi today
updated: Jul 15 2021, 08:35 ist
08:35
Haridwar SSP asks people to not arrive in the district for Kanwar Yatra.
Provision for 14-day mandatory institutional quarantine for people coming from outside. Vehicle of anyone attempting to enter the dist will be seized; action under Disaster Mgmt Act for violation of rules. pic.twitter.com/3sBtZPUUs2
China's economic growth more than halves in second quarter (Reuters)
07:58
Issuance of OBC Certificates to the non-creamy layer persons/sections among the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the income limit has been enhanced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh per annum: Andhra Pradesh Government (14.07)
Price of petrol and diesel in Delhi at Rs 101.54 per litre and Rs 89.87 per litre respectively today (ANI)
07:55
China's President Xi to attend APEC meeting via video (Reuters)
07:55
Rights groups urge Japan to stop real estate project in Myanmar (Reuters)
07:53
Brazil's Bolsonaro in hospital, may need surgery (AFP)
06:36
MP govt authorises home secy to issue notices to social media companies against unlawful content
The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday authorised its home secretary to issue notices to social media companies, if they are found carrying unlawful content, like promotion of terror activities and child pornography, an official said. Through a notice, the official will ask a social media company to immediately remove the unlawful content from its portal, he said. (PTI)
06:43
Netflix hires former Facebook exec as gaming VP to focus beyond films, shows
Netflix Inc said on Wednesday it has hired a former Facebook executive to lead its video games unit as the company ramps up its efforts to grow beyond its traditional streaming business.
The streaming giant hired Mike Verdu, who was most recently a Facebook vice president, as VP of game development and he will report to Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters. (Reuters)
06:33
PM Modi to inaugurate international convention centre in Varanasi today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an international cooperation and convention centre, 'Rudraksh', in Varanasi on Thursday that will offer a glimpse of the cultural richness of the ancient city of Kashi.
As many as 108 Rudraksha have been installed at this convention centre and its roof is shaped like a Shiva Linga, officials said, adding that the entire building will glow with LED lights at night.
The two-storey convention centre has come up at posh Sigra area on 2.87 hectares of land and has a seating capacity of 1,200 people. (PTI)
