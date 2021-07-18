News live: 11 killed in wall collapse due to landslide in Chembur; rescue ops underway

  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 07:36 ist
  • 07:34

    11 killed in wall collapse due to landslide in Chembur; rescue ops underway

  • 05:43

    Investigate allegation of Nisith Pramanik being a Bangaldeshi: Assam MP Ripun Bora tells PM Modi

  • 05:41

    Technologists, scientists true architects of New India: Jitendra Singh

    Technologists and scientists are the true architects of the 'New India' envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday.

  • 05:40

    Burglars strike at IMA's defunct hospital, cops find out two months after robbery

    Frontline Multispeciality Hospital, the defunct healthcare facility owned by the scam-hit IMA group, has been burgled, with thieves taking everything from expensive medical equipment to furniture.

  • 05:39

    Afghanistan: A security nightmare for India

    The average Indian first got a full grasp of the Taliban in December 1999. The newspapers splashed across the front-pages the pictures of the men in traditional perahaan-tunbaan with lungee on heads brandishing rocket-launchers and AK-47s and guarding the hijacked Indian Airlines aircraft on the tarmac of the airport in Kandahar in south Afghanistan.

