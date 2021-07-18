News live: 11 killed in wall collapse due to landslide in Chembur; rescue ops underway

Investigate allegation of Nisith Pramanik being a Bangaldeshi: Assam MP Ripun Bora tells PM Modi
Rajya Sabha member and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct an inquiry into allegations that newly appointed Union Minister Nisith Pramanik is a Bangladeshi national pic.twitter.com/qdb2VRP101
The average Indian first got a full grasp of the Taliban in December 1999. The newspapers splashed across the front-pages the pictures of the men in traditional perahaan-tunbaan with lungee on heads brandishing rocket-launchers and AK-47s and guarding the hijacked Indian Airlines aircraft on the tarmac of the airport in Kandahar in south Afghanistan.
11 killed in wall collapse due to landslide in Chembur; rescue ops underway
Technologists, scientists true architects of New India: Jitendra Singh
Technologists and scientists are the true architects of the 'New India' envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday.
Burglars strike at IMA's defunct hospital, cops find out two months after robbery
Frontline Multispeciality Hospital, the defunct healthcare facility owned by the scam-hit IMA group, has been burgled, with thieves taking everything from expensive medical equipment to furniture.
Afghanistan: A security nightmare for India
