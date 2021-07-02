News Live: Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama

  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 06:12 ist
  • 06:03

    Trapped worker rescued from collapsed Washington building

    A worker was trapped and several people were injured on Thursday when a building under construction collapsed in Washington, fire officials said.

  • 06:02

    Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Hanjin Rajpora area of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, says Kashmir Zone Police

    (ANI)

  • 06:01

    Covax urges equal recognition of Covid-19 vaccines

    Calling for "equal recognition of vaccines", Covax on Thursday urged all governments to recognise as “fully vaccinated” those people who have received Covid-19 vaccines deemed safe by WHO, saying any move that restricts travel of people based on the vaccines they have received is “counter-effective, both in spirit and outcome”.

  • 06:00

    Federer oldest man in Wimbledon third round for 46 years

    Roger Federer became the oldest man in 46 years to reach the Wimbledon third round on Thursday with a straight sets win over Richard Gasquet.

  • 06:00

