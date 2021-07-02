News Live: Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Hanjin Rajpora area of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, says Kashmir Zone Police
(ANI)
06:01
Covax urges equal recognition of Covid-19 vaccines
Calling for "equal recognition of vaccines", Covax on Thursday urged all governments to recognise as “fully vaccinated” those people who have received Covid-19 vaccines deemed safe by WHO, saying any move that restricts travel of people based on the vaccines they have received is “counter-effective, both in spirit and outcome”.
Trapped worker rescued from collapsed Washington building
A worker was trapped and several people were injured on Thursday when a building under construction collapsed in Washington, fire officials said.
Federer oldest man in Wimbledon third round for 46 years
Roger Federer became the oldest man in 46 years to reach the Wimbledon third round on Thursday with a straight sets win over Richard Gasquet.
