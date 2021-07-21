News Live: Devotees reach Jama Masjid to offer prayers on Eid al-Adha

Heavy rainfall kills 12 in China's Henan province, risk of dam collapse
Heavy rainfall in central China's Henan province has killed 12 people in its capital, Zhengzhou, and has led to the relocation of about 100,000 people to safe zones, state media Xinhua reported on Wednesday, citing the local government.
Trouble ahead for interfaith marriages amid 'love jihad' laws
A spate of new laws across India, in states ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, are seeking to banish such unions altogether.
Read more
Heavy rainfall kills 12 in China's Henan province, risk of dam collapse
Heavy rainfall in central China's Henan province has killed 12 people in its capital, Zhengzhou, and has led to the relocation of about 100,000 people to safe zones, state media Xinhua reported on Wednesday, citing the local government.
Read more
Devotees reach Jama Masjid to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid Al Adha