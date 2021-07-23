News Live: Drone shot down in J&K's Kanachak, explosive material recovered

  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 07:54 ist
The latest updates on news and information — from India and across the world.
  • 07:53

    A drone was shot down in Kanachak area and explosive material was recovered. Details awaited: Jammu and Kashmir Police

    (ANI)

  • 06:46

    Multi-agency operation to rescue people from Chiplun, Mahad

    A massive and coordinated multi-agency mission has been launched to rescue people from the flood-ravaged Konkan towns of Chiplun and Mahad.

    Read more

  • 06:45

    Gates of Kadra Dam in Karwar opened to discharge 40,000 cusecs of water in Kali River

  • 06:44

    Zomato to list shares on stock exchanges on Friday

    Online food ordering platform Zomato, which last week closed its mega initial public offering raising over ₹9,000 crore, will list on the stock exchanges on Friday, days ahead of its earlier schedule of the next week.

    Read more