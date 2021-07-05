News Live: Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in Delhi, Haryana
News Live: Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in Delhi, Haryana
updated: Jul 05 2021, 06:00 ist
Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!
05:58
Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in Delhi, Haryana
Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of South-west Delhi, Farukhnagar, Bhiwani, Charki-Dadri, Bhiwadi, Jhajjar (Haryana) & adjoining areas during the next 2 hours (issued at 04:45 IST): India Meteorological Department
(ANI)
05:57
Temples, malls reopen in Bengaluru; confusion over pubs
The third phase of Unlock in Karnataka, starting Monday, includes the opening of temples, malls and bars. Pubgoers, however, have to wait.
UK's Johnson to set out plan for final lockdown easing on July 5
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans for the final step of easing lockdown in England on Monday, including guidance on social distancing, face coverings and working from home, the government said.
Good morning readers, track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!