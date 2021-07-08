News Live: Former 6-term Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadhra Singh passes away
News Live: Former 6-term Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadhra Singh passes away
updated: Jul 08 2021, 05:59 ist
Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!
05:57
BJP MP Saumitra Khan withdraws resignation after quitting as state BJYM head
Hours after resigning as BJP's Bengal youth wing chief and taking to Facebook to launch a blistering attack on the state party leadership, MP Saumitra Khan Wednesday decided to withdraw his resignation after senior party leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah intervened and assured to look into his grievances.
Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh passes away at 87
Former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh passed away aged 87 after prolonged illness, according to a report by news agency ANI quoting Medical Superintendent of Indira Gandhi Medical College, Dr Janak Raj.
BJP MP Saumitra Khan withdraws resignation after quitting as state BJYM head
Hours after resigning as BJP's Bengal youth wing chief and taking to Facebook to launch a blistering attack on the state party leadership, MP Saumitra Khan Wednesday decided to withdraw his resignation after senior party leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah intervened and assured to look into his grievances.
Read more
Microsoft rolls out critical Windows security patch for 'PrintNightmare' bug
Last week, security researchers accidentally published the Proof-of-Concept (PoC) exploit for the vulnerability dubbed 'PrintNightmare' in Windows OS on GitHub.
Read more
England beat Denmark in historic victory to reach Euro 2020 final
England fed off the energy of a passionate Wembley crowd to beat Denmark 2-1 in the Euro 2020 semi-finals on Wednesday and now stand just 90 minutes away from ending their 55-year trophy drought.
Read more
Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh passes away at 87
Former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh passed away aged 87 after prolonged illness, according to a report by news agency ANI quoting Medical Superintendent of Indira Gandhi Medical College, Dr Janak Raj.
Read more