News Live: India-Russia relationship among the steadiest since World War II
updated: Jul 09 2021, 06:07 ist
India-Russia ties among 'steadiest' of major relationships in the world: EAM Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the bilateral ties between India and Russia have been among the "steadiest" of the major relationships in the world after the second World War, and New Delhi was looking forward to hosting President Vladimir Putin in the country for the annual bilateral summit.
Opinion | Why both Russians and Americans got nowhere in Afghanistan
The story of two superpower invasions of Afghanistan is all about the similarities that end up erasing the undeniable differences.
As the Soviet Unionprepared to leave Afghanistan in 1988, it stepped up economic and military aid to the government of Mohammad Najibullah, even though it knew the requests for more weaponry were often larcenous, based on wildly inflated numbers of Afghan servicemen.
Unlock effect: Bengaluru registers 90% spike in air pollution
Tying the city’s air pollution to fossil fuel combustion, a new satellite data analysis by Greenpeace has shown a 90% spike in nitrogen dioxide in Bengaluru, while Delhi and Chennai fared worse.
Billionaire Blastoff: Rich riding own rockets into space
Two billionaires are putting everything on the line this month to ride their own rockets into space. It's intended to be a flashy confidence boost for customers seeking their own short joyrides.
Biden says US war in Afghanistan will end August 31
President Joe Biden on Thursday said the US military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on August 31, saying “speed is safety” as the United States seeks to end the nearly 20-year war.
