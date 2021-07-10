News Live: Haiti asks UN, US to send troops to stabilise country

  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 05:52 ist
  • 05:50

    42% Cabinet ministers declared criminal cases against them: ADR

    Of the 78 ministers in the Cabinet, 42 per cent have declared criminal cases against them with four having cases related to attempt to murder, according to a report by poll rights group ADR.

  • 05:50

    Taliban claim to control 85% of Afghanistan

    The Taliban claimed Friday to be in control of 85 per cent of Afghanistan after seizing key border crossings with Iran and Turkmenistan, part of a sweeping offensive launched as US troops pull out of the war-torn nation.

  • 05:49

    Jairam Ramesh accuses PM Modi of dividing India into BJP, non-BJP states in Covid vaccine distribution

    Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday alleged partisanship in the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine among states and accused the prime minister of dividing them into those governed by the BJP and those by others.

  • 05:49

    Haiti asks US, UN to send troops to stabilize country: minister

    Haiti has asked Washington and the UN to send troops to help secure its ports, airport and other strategic sites after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a government minister said Friday.

    After Moise was killed Wednesday "we thought that the mercenaries could destroy some infrastructure to create chaos in the country. During a conversation with the US Secretary of State and the UN we made this request," elections minister Mathias Pierre told AFP.