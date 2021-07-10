News Live: Haiti asks UN, US to send troops to stabilise country

The Taliban claimed Friday to be in control of 85 per cent of Afghanistan after seizing key border crossings with Iran and Turkmenistan, part of a sweeping offensive launched as US troops pull out of the war-torn nation.
Jairam Ramesh accuses PM Modi of dividing India into BJP, non-BJP states in Covid vaccine distribution
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday alleged partisanship in the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine among states and accused the prime minister of dividing them into those governed by the BJP and those by others.
Haiti asks US, UN to send troops to stabilize country: minister
Haiti has asked Washington and the UN to send troops to help secure its ports, airport and other strategic sites after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a government minister said Friday.
After Moise was killed Wednesday "we thought that the mercenaries could destroy some infrastructure to create chaos in the country. During a conversation with the US Secretary of State and the UN we made this request," elections minister Mathias Pierre told AFP.
42% Cabinet ministers declared criminal cases against them: ADR
Of the 78 ministers in the Cabinet, 42 per cent have declared criminal cases against them with four having cases related to attempt to murder, according to a report by poll rights group ADR.
Read more
Taliban claim to control 85% of Afghanistan
The Taliban claimed Friday to be in control of 85 per cent of Afghanistan after seizing key border crossings with Iran and Turkmenistan, part of a sweeping offensive launched as US troops pull out of the war-torn nation.
Read more
Jairam Ramesh accuses PM Modi of dividing India into BJP, non-BJP states in Covid vaccine distribution
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday alleged partisanship in the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine among states and accused the prime minister of dividing them into those governed by the BJP and those by others.
Read more
Haiti asks US, UN to send troops to stabilize country: minister
Haiti has asked Washington and the UN to send troops to help secure its ports, airport and other strategic sites after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a government minister said Friday.
After Moise was killed Wednesday "we thought that the mercenaries could destroy some infrastructure to create chaos in the country. During a conversation with the US Secretary of State and the UN we made this request," elections minister Mathias Pierre told AFP.