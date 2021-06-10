News Live: 11 dead as house collapses in Mumbai amid heavy rain

Extradition treaty between South Africa, UAE ratified paving way for trial of Gupta brothers
An extradition treaty between South Africa and the UAE have been ratified paving the way for Indian-origin businessmen Gupta brothers to be returned to the African nation from Dubai to stand trial for allegedly looting billions of Rands from state-owned institutions.
Centre issues guidelines on Covid-19 for children; suggests rational use of CT scan, Remdesivir not recommended
The government has come out with comprehensive guidelines for the management of Covid-19 among children in which Remdesivir has not been recommended and rational use of HRCT imaging has been suggested.
At least nine persons were killed and eight others were injured when a residential structure collapsed over another at a slum pocket in Malvani suburbs of Mumbai as heavy rains continued in coastal Konkan belt of Maharashtra on Thursday.
In drastically revised Covid-19 toll, Bihar confirms more than 9,000 deaths
Covid-19 death toll in Bihar was on Wednesday revised drastically upwards by the state health department which put the total number of fatalities caused by the pandemic at 9,429.
Covid-19 third wave: Not enough paediatric doctors to treat Bengaluru's 25L kids
As it begins preparations to confront the possible third wave of the pandemic, the BBMP is planning to draft the services of non-peadiatric doctors to treat children.
Nine killed as house collapses in Mumbai
At least nine persons were killed and eight others were injured when a residential structure collapsed over another at a slum pocket in Malvani suburbs of Mumbai as heavy rains continued in coastal Konkan belt of Maharashtra on Thursday.