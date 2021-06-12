News Live: Want normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan, India tells UN
News Live: Want normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan, India tells UN
updated: Jun 12 2021, 06:14 ist
India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan: Official tells UN
India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan. Our consistent position is that issues, if any, between India & Pakistan should be resolved bilaterally & peacefully, in an atmosphere free of terror: R Madhu Sudan, Counsellor at Permanent Mission of India to the UN (ANI)
Djokovic defeats 13-time champion Nadal in 'greatest' ever French Open display
Novak Djokovic handed 13-time champion Rafael Nadal only his third defeat in 16 years and 108 matches at the French Open on Friday to reach his sixth Roland Garros final in an epic showdown which even beat the country's Covid-19 curfew.
Euro 2020: Italy get off to impressive start with 3-0 win against Turkey
Italy got their Euro 2020 campaign off the mark with an impressive 3-0 win over Turkey in the curtain-raiser for the postponed continental tournament at home in Rome on Friday.
