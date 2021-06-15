News Live: Don't fall for misinformation, says Ram temple trust on land deal

West Bengal Governor Dhankhar after a meeting with BJP MLAs on Monday said that the anti-defection law was very much applicable in Bengal, as it is in other states, news agency ANI reported.\r\n\r\nRead More
West Bengal Governor Dhankhar after a meeting with BJP MLAs on Monday said that the anti-defection law was very much applicable in Bengal, as it is in other states, news agency ANI reported.
Committed to transparency, don't fall for misinformation: Ram temple trust on Ayodhya land deal
Amid allegations that the Ram Temple trust paid an inflated price for a plot of land in Ayodhya, its general secretary Champat Rai on Monday said the organisation was committed to full transparency.
Dominica court adjourns Choksi's 'illegal entry' hearing till June 25
A Dominica Magistrate Court has adjourned till June 25 the hearing into the alleged illegal entry of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi into the Caribbean island nation, local media there reported.
Good Morning readers! Welcome to our live coverage of news updates from India and across the world!