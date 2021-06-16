News Live: One terrorist killed as encounter breaks out in Srinagar

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participatedin the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) via video conferencing today morning.
Encounter broke out between security forces & terrorists in Naugam area of Srinagar. Two terrorists are trapped at the encounter site. Further details shall follow, according toKashmir Zone Police.
One unidentified terrorist has been killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow, they further said, ANI reported.
A fifth of asymptomatic Covid patients develop long Covid: Study
Almost a fifth of Covid patients without symptoms went on to experience conditions consistent with long Covid a month after their initial diagnosis, according to a huge study published Tuesday.
Hummels own goal gets France off to winning start at Euro 2020
A Mats Hummels own goal was enough to hand France a 1-0 victory over Germany on Tuesday as the world champions made a winning start to their Euro 2020 campaign by controlling the game in Munich.
