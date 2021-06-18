News Live: Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon, targets Olympics

  • updated: Jun 18 2021, 07:33 ist
Deccan Herald's latest updates of news in India and across the world.
  • 07:32

    Petrol price crosses Rs 100 per litre-mark in Bengaluru

    Bengaluru is the latest city in the country to join the Rs 100 club in petrol prices as companies increased the price of the commodity on Friday

    Read more

  • 06:57

    Zambia's Kenneth Kaunda, Africa's 'Gandhi', dead at 97

    Zambia's founding president Kenneth Kaunda died on Thursday at the age of 97, the government announced, days after he was admitted to hospital with pneumonia.

    Read more

  • 06:57

    Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon, targets Olympics

    Japanese star Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon, her agent confirmed Thursday, weeks after the world number two pulled out of the French Open citing her struggle with depression and anxiety.

    Read more

  • 06:56

    Mamata Banerjee moves Calcutta High Court against Nandigram poll result

    West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee has moved the Calcutta High Court challenging Assembly election result in Nandigram where BJP's Suvendu Adhikari emerged victorious.

    Read more

  • 06:56

    Kohli-Shastri seek crowning jewel at WTC final

    There’s no denying the fact that the Indian cricket team has been exceptional under the Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri combine. They may have their negatives but the brand of fearless cricket they have got the team to play and the ensuing success they’ve achieved has earned them widespread praise.

    Read more