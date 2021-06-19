News Live: PM Modi likely to chair an all-party meet with J&K leaders next week

Youths accused of beating elderly Muslim man out on bail
All nine youths arrested for allegedly beating up an elderly Muslim man from Bulandshar in Ghaziabad’s Loni area and chopping off his beard have been granted interim bail by a court here, said an advocate representing the accused.
India abstains from voting on UNGA resolution on Myanmar
India has abstained on a UN General Assembly resolution on Myanmar, saying its views have not been reflected in the draft resolution and a "consultative and constructive" approach involving Myanmar's neighbouring countries is important as the international community strives for the peaceful resolution of the issue.
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near miss
The track, to him, was like an open book in which Milkha Singh found the "meaning and purpose of life". And what a life he made for himself. Read more
A year later, memories linger on: Revisiting the family of custodial death victims Jeyaraj & Bennix
On this day last year, Bennix and Jeyaraj had left their tiny abode in Sathankulam to man the mobile shop that they owned after lunch and were to return home for dinner.
