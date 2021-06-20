News Live: Ex-AIADMK minister M Manikandan held for allegedly raping Malaysian woman

After TMC, Bengal BJP may move court seeking recounting in narrowly lost seats
The BJP is weighing the option of moving the court praying for recounting in assembly seats where the party had conceded defeat by narrow margins in the recent election in West Bengal, state party president Dilip Ghosh said on Saturday.
Dubai eases travel restrictions from certain countries including India
Authorities in Dubai have eased travel restrictions for its residents from certain countries, including India, if they have received two doses of a UAE-approved Covid-19 vaccine, according to a media report.
Former AIADMK minister M Manikandan arrested in Bengaluru by Chennai City Police for allegedly raping a Malaysian woman, causing miscarriage as well as for criminal intimidation.
He was evading arrest after Madras High Court had refused him anticipatory bail: Tamil Nadu Police
Israel's president to visit the White House
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will visit the White House June 28 to meet with his US counterpart Joe Biden, the latter's spokeswoman said Saturday.
