News Live: New human species discovered in Israel

  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 06:41 ist
  • 06:39

    275 million people used drugs worldwide in 2020: UN

    Around 275 million people used drugs worldwide last year, while over 36 million people suffered from drug use disorders, according to the World Drug Report released Thursday by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime in Vienna.

  • 06:38

    England can learn from Southgate's Euro 96 heartache: Jordan Henderson

    Jordan Henderson says Gareth Southgate's response to his costly Euro 96 penalty miss against Germany showed the kind of mental strength that defines the current generation as they prepare for a rematch with their old rivals.

  • 06:37

    'Near-term global bond market correction likely'

    A significant global bond market correction is likely in the next three months as central bankers eye the exit door from pandemic emergency policy, according to a Reuters poll of strategists who also forecast modestly higher yields in a year.

  • 06:36

    At least 4,500 acres of lake land grabbed in Bengaluru

    Bengaluru has lost more than 4,500 acres of lake area to encroachments and this is only an understatement, according to a preliminary survey of 837 lakes carried out by the district administration.

  • 06:35

    Meet Nesher Ramla Homo - a new early human discovered at Israeli cement site

    Scientists said on Thursday they had discovered a new kind of early human after studying pieces of fossilised bone dug up at a site used by a cement plant in central Israel.

