News Live: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Ladakh tomorrow
updated: Jun 26 2021, 11:00 ist
10:59
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Ladakh tomorrow (ANI)
10:59
Cartel shootout leaves 18 dead in Mexico (AP)
10:58
Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar is being sent back to judicial custody of MCOCA court, Thane after interrogation
Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar is being sent back to judicial custody of MCOCA court, Thane after interrogation. We had some inputs & wanted to question him. We asked the court for his 2-day remand. We haven't arrested him. Probe on: MA Jain, DDG (South West region), NCB pic.twitter.com/YzwIt4TXJk
Mo Farah missing Olympics after failing to qualify in 10K (PTI)
10:27
3 more arrested by Kolkata Police in dubious Covid vaccine camps case (PTI)
10:27
We'll submit memorandums to Governors (for repeal of new farm laws) across the country today. The movement will remain peaceful: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) youth wing president Gaurav Tikait at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border pic.twitter.com/T25WuF6mkU
OPINION | Ambani and Adani race to fulfil India's green ambition
Mukesh Ambani’s rivals should be relieved, though perhaps not too much. The petrochemicals czar has just told shareholders that he’s undertaking his life’s “most challenging” mission by investing Rs 75,000 ($10 billion) in clean power and fuel over three years.
Swimming Australia says bad treatment a decades-long issue
Swimming Australia says unacceptable treatment of some swimmers is a decades-long problem amid media reports that six former elite athletes will soon make public their experiences of abuse in the sport.
Swimming Australia said in a statement Saturday that it is "deeply concerned and understands the gravity" of fresh claims of abuse within the sport after meeting with former Olympic swimmer Maddie Groves. (AP)
09:41
Indian woman admits stabbing minor daughter to death at home in UK over Covid-19 worry
A 36-year-old Indian woman in the UK has pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility after she admitted killing her five-year-old daughter at their home because she was terrified of dying from Covid-19 and thought the little girl could not live without her, according to a media report.
EAM Jaishankar discusses regional, global issues with his Greek counterpart (PTI)
05:42
Pakistan remains on FATF Grey List, will have to take foreign assistance to combat terror financing, money laundering
Pakistan will remain on the “Grey List” of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), as its government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan could not yet fully meet the expectation of the intergovernmental organizations on plugging loopholes in its legal mechanism to detect and stop the flow of funds to terrorist organizations.
Tesla 'recalls' vehicles in China for online software update (Reuters)
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal to appear before the SIT in Chandigarh today at 11 am (ANI)
JP Nadda calls meeting of senior party functionaries at BJP headquarters at 11 am
Helicopter carrying Colombia President struck by bullets in attack
The incident took place while the president's helicopter was flying through Colombia's Catatumbo region toward the city of Cucuta, capital of the country's Norte de Santander province, Duque said.
ED summons Anil Deshmukh to appear before it on Saturday in PMLA case (PTI)
Intercepted a mini-truck in Bidar, Karnataka & seized 91.5 kgs of Alprazolam: NCB Bengaluru
New breach discovered in probe of suspected SolarWinds hackers: Microsoft
ED arrests two aides of Anil Deshmukh in PMLA case
