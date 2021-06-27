News Live: Explosion heard inside Jammu airport's technical area
News Live: Explosion heard inside Jammu airport's technical area
updated: Jun 27 2021, 08:24 ist
The latest news from India and around the world.
08:23
Many large e-comm firms have blatantly flouted laws of land: Piyush Goyal
All e-commerce companies should follow the law of the land and do not use muscle or the money power to hurt Indian interests as many of these large online firms have come into India and "very" blatantly flouted the laws of the land, in more ways than one, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.
Sajan Prakash creates history, becomes first-ever Indian swimmer to make Olympics 'A' cut
Sajan Prakash became the first swimmer from the country to breach the Olympic Qualification Time (A cut) in swimming as he capped the qualification period with an outstanding performance in the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, Italy on Saturday.
Many large e-comm firms have blatantly flouted laws of land: Piyush Goyal
All e-commerce companies should follow the law of the land and do not use muscle or the money power to hurt Indian interests as many of these large online firms have come into India and "very" blatantly flouted the laws of the land, in more ways than one, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.
Read more
3 more arrested in former corporator’s murder case
The West Division police arrested three more people for the murder of former corporator Rekha Kadiresh in the early hours of Saturday.
With the arrest of Stephen and Ajay — both aged 21 — and Purushottam, 22, all residents of Anjanappa Garden and surrounding areas, the number of people arrested in the case has risen to five.
Read more
One terrorist arrested from the Narwal area, 5 kg IED recovered; Investigation underway: Jammu and Kashmir Police - ANI
Bomb Disposal Squad rushed to the explosion site in Jammu airport's technical area
Jammu and Kashmir: Explosion heard inside Jammu airport's technical area; forensic team reaches the spot - ANI
40,000 missing Covid-19 patients worry Bengaluru
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which did a good job of stabilising the daily Covid-19 caseload during the lockdown, now faces a daunting task of tracing close to 40,000 patients.
Read more here
Sajan Prakash creates history, becomes first-ever Indian swimmer to make Olympics 'A' cut
Sajan Prakash became the first swimmer from the country to breach the Olympic Qualification Time (A cut) in swimming as he capped the qualification period with an outstanding performance in the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, Italy on Saturday.
Read more here