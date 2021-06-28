News Live: US carry out airstrikes in Iraq and Syria
News Live: US carry out airstrikes in Iraq and Syria
updated: Jun 28 2021, 08:33 ist
08:31
Catalans jeer Spanish king amid efforts to 'ease tensions' (PTI)
08:28
China state planner launches investigation into fertiliser market
China's state planner said on Monday it was launching an investigation into the urea market, after prices of the fertiliser have surged.
The probe is the latest action taken by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) to cool price gains for major raw materials. (AFP)
08:27
Rajasthan: Devotees offer prayers at Pushkar's Brahma Temple; visuals from early morning
"We have come here from Prayagraj & were disappointed to see the temple shut till y'day. After the govt's announcement, we visited the temple & we are happy," says Vandana Gupta, a devotee pic.twitter.com/zTEsLQXoXS
The United States carried out airstrikes early Monday morning in Iraq and Syria against two Iranian-backed militias that the Pentagon said had conducted drone strikes against USpersonnel in Iraq in recent weeks, the Defense Department said.
“At President Biden’s direction, USmilitary forces earlier this evening conducted defensive precision airstrikes against facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups in the Iraq-Syria border region,” the Pentagon spokesperson, John F. Kirby, said in a statement. (NYT)
07:52
Minor fire reported in the storeroom of AIIMS Delhi at around 5 am today
A minor fire was reported in the storeroom of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi at around 5 am today. The fire was brought under control. No injury was reported in the incident: Delhi Fire Department
Pacific Northwest heat wave shatters temperature records
A heat dome has enveloped the Pacific Northwest, driving temperatures to extreme levels — with temperatures well above 100 degrees in some spots — and creating dangerous conditions in a part of the country unaccustomed to oppressive summer weather or air-conditioning.
At Portland International Airport in Oregon, it reached 112 degrees Sunday. It was the highest temperature recorded there since historical records began in 1940, the National Weather Service said. (NYT)
07:17
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits Leh in Ladakh: National Center for Seismology
06:46
Jammu and Kashmir: The ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Mashaal’, the flame symbolic of 50 years of India’s 1971 war victory over Pakistan reached Baramulla yesterday and was welcomed by Army & police personnel, & veterans pic.twitter.com/W148YcFXPF
Special police officer, his wife shot dead by militants in J&K's Pulwama; daughter injured
Militants shot dead a special police officer and his wife in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, while their daughter suffered injuries, officials said.
Hazard stunner enough for Belgium to oust Portugal and Ronaldo from Euro 2020
A rocket from Thorgan Hazard knocked reigning champions Portugal out of Euro 2020 on Sunday and earned Belgium a blockbuster quarter-final with Italy.
