News Live: 11 dead in massive fire at chemical factory in Pune; more feared trapped
updated: Jun 07 2021, 19:44 ist
Deccan Herald's latest updates of news in India and across the world.
19:43
11 dead in massive fire at chemical factory in Pune; more feared trapped
At least eleven persons were killed after a massive fire broke out in an industrial area at Mulshi in Pune on Monday. Read more
18:11
Modi also said that in view of the pandemic, free food grain programme for the poor has been extended till November.
18:10
In a major announcement, PM Modi on Monday said that all above 18 years will get Covid-19 vaccine for free.
16:31
8-10 men who claimed to be from Antiguan Police beat me mercilessly. I was barely conscious. They took my phone, watch and wallet. They told me that they didn't want to rob me & returned my money: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi in his complaint to Antiguan Police
Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister blames fuel price hike on global crude oil price surge
Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday blamed the recent surge in global crude oil prices for the fuel price hike in India.Noting that petrol and diesel have become costlier in recent times, Pradhan said it is up to the GST Council to decide whether the fuel should be brought under the Goods and Services Tax, which, many believe, would substantially bring down the prices. (PTI)
15:22
West Bengal govt cancelled board exams for Class 10 and 12 owing to Covid-19
14:27
The World Bank has approved a $500 million program to support the Government of India’s nationwide initiative to revitalise the MSME sector - ANI
13:28
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation at 5 PM today
Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will address the nation at 5 PM today, 7th June.
Jharkhand High Court cancels the merit list of the 6th Jharkhand Public Service Commission & orders to prepare a fresh merit list in 8 weeks - ANI
Jharkhand High Court cancels the merit list of the 6th Jharkhand Public Service Commission & orders to prepare a fresh merit list in 8 weeks. The court also directs the State govt to identify the officials responsible for the mistake in the merit list and take action against them.
12:23
A team of booth level officers will visit every house in the next 2 days & provide a slot for vaccination, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal - ANI
Not many people are coming to vaccination centres. A team of booth level officers will visit every house in the next 2 days & provide a slot for vaccination. BLO will convince those who don't want to get the vaccine. The campaign will start today with 70 wards: Delhi CM
12:13
In 4 weeks, all above 45 years of age to be vaccinated, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal- ANI
We are starting a 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign from today. Under this campaign, we will tell people to visit their designated polling stations to get vaccinated. Door-to-door vaccination to be done soon. In 4 weeks, all above 45 years of age to be vaccinated: Delhi CM
12:10
Covishield produces more antibodies than Covaxin: Study
The Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, likely produces a greater number of antibodies than Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, claims a pre-print of the first study involving healthcare workers that pits the two Covid-19 vaccines against each other in the country.
IMA writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting his personal intervention to resolve IMA's pleas & to ensure "optimum milieu" for medical professionals to work without fear
Indian Medical Association (IMA) writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting his personal intervention to resolve IMA's pleas & to ensure "optimum milieu" for medical professionals to work without fear pic.twitter.com/tLK0OjhFzE
India reports 1,00,636 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 2,427 deaths
India's daily Covid-19 cases continued to decline with 1,00,636 new infections in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data on Monday showed. 2,427 people succumbed to the disease in the past 1 day.
The Union Health Ministry on Sunday dropped the use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and the anti-viral favipiravir from its Covid-19 treatment guideline after a section of doctors and medical researchers questionedthe absence of any scientific evidence of such drugs benefitting Covid patients.
A person from Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) apprehended by the Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district last night. Details awaited: Indian Army - ANI
07:45
A total of 17 persons were rescued after a wall of a house collapsed on another house in Kherwadi Road area, Bandra East at 1.45 am. At least five persons have sustained injuries in the incident: BMC - ANI
06:49
Half of Japanese people predict Olympics will be held this summer- Yomiuri poll
Half of the Japanese public thinks the Olympics will take place this summer, a survey by Yomiuri daily newspaper showed on Monday, less than two months before the Games' scheduled opening.
For the Tokyo Olympics, already postponed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, questions still remain over how Tokyo can hold the global event and keep volunteers, athletes, officials and the Japanese public safe from Covid-19. (Reuters)
Building collapses in Bandra; One dead, four injured
One person died andfour persons were injured after part of a building collapsed in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The injured have been admitted to a hospital. Officials of fire and police department are present at the spot, Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique told ANI.
06:07
Delhi Metro resumes services after nearly 3 weeks; with 50% capacity
The Delhi Metro resumed services on Monday after a hiatus of nearly three weeks in view of the improved Covid situation in the national capital, but with 50 per cent seating capacity and no provision for standing travel for commuters, officials said.
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) services were fully suspended since May 20 in view of the Covid-induced lockdown, which was first imposed on April 19 and then successively extended by the city government. (PTI)
