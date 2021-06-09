News Live: 2 arrested after French Prez Macron slapped during tour
News Live: 2 arrested after French Prez Macron slapped during tour
updated: Jun 09 2021, 07:07 ist
06:53
Mexico bans influential ex-minister from holding public office
A former Mexican senior Cabinet minister, Luis Videgaray, has been banned from holding jobs or positions in public service for 10 years for failing to properly disclose his assets while in office, the Mexican government said on Tuesday.
The Public Administration Ministry (SFP) said it had applied the maximum possible sanction against Videgaray for making incorrect declarations for three years running during his time as finance minister and later as foreign minister. (Reuters)
06:37
US state Ohio sues to have Google declared a public utility
The state of Ohio on Tuesday filed an unprecedented lawsuit calling on a local court to declare Google as much a public utility as an electric company.
Google should be designated a public utility subject to government regulation regarding its search engine and other services, Ohio attorney general Dave Yost contended in the legal filing.
Public utilities supply essential goods or services such as water or power, and are often effectively monopolies. (AFP)
06:20
S.Korea May unemployment rate edges up; more jobs added
South Korea's unemployment rate edged up in May after falling to an eight-month low in April, but the number of people employed continued to rise at a sharp pace, underpinning hopes for a gradual recovery in the labour market.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.8 per centlast month, Statistics Korea data showed on Wednesday, versus 3.7% in April when it marked the lowest since August 2020. (Reuters)
06:02
Wife of 'El Chapo' to plead guilty to drug trafficking
The wife of jailed Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman will this week plead guilty to helping her husband smuggle narcotics, a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday.
Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, was arrested by US authorities at Dulles International Airport outside of Washington in February on suspicion of aiding her husband's drug trafficking business. (AFP)
