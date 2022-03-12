News Live: Harmnapreet slams half-century against West Indies in Women's World Cup clash
updated: Mar 12 2022, 08:53 ist
08:49
Harmanpreet Kaur slams half-century against West Indies in Women's World Cup
08:03
We had launched joint ops yesterday. So far 2 terrorists of JeM including 1 Pakistani killed in Pulwama, 1 terrorist of LeT killed each in Ganderbal & Handwara. Encounters over in Handwara & Pulwama. Also arrested 1 terrorist alive: IGP Kashmir
07:29
Encounter breaks out in Pulwama, total two terrorists have been killed. Search is underway. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Police - ANI
07:27
An encounter broke out in Serch area of Kashmir's Ganderbal earlier this morning
Jammu & Kashmir | An encounter broke out in Serch area of Ganderbal earlier this morning, one terrorist of LeT killed. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. Details awaited.
