News Live: Two die after powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Japan's east
updated: Mar 17 2022, 06:41 ist
Track latest updates from India and around the world here!
06:40
Two dead in powerful Japan earthquake
Two people were killed and dozens injured in a powerful overnight earthquake that rattled large parts of east Japan and prompted a tsunami warning, authorities said Thursday.
Residents and officials in the country's northeast were still trying to assess the damage early on Thursday, after the 7.4-magnitude quake that hit shortly before midnight.
06:38
US Federal Reserve raises interest rate a quarter point in battle against high inflation
The Federal Reserve escalated its battle against the wave of prices increases battering the US economy on Wednesday by raising the benchmark interest even as it acknowledged the risk posed by the war in Ukraine.
Over 2.6 lakh doses of Corbevax Covid vaccine administered to 12-14 year-olds on first day
Over 2.6 Lakh children aged 12 to 14 years received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine 'Corbevax' on the first day of the inoculation drive for this age group on Wednesday, the Union health ministry said.
Gurugram cops book Maria Sharapova, Michael Schumacher for fraud
Police here booked former Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova, former Formula 1 racer Michael Schumacher and 11 others for fraud and criminal conspiracy following a court order.
