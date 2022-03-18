News Live: DMK government in Tamil Nadu to present its first full-fledged Budget today

Lakshya Sen stuns world no 3 Antonsen to enter All England quarterfinals; Sindhu, Saina & Srikanth out
World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen stunned world No. 3 Anders Antonsen of Denmark in straight games to progress to the men's singles quarterfinals but it was curtains for Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal at the All England Championships here on Thursday.
PTR to present DMK government's first full-fledged Tamil Nadu Budget on Friday
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan will on Friday present the 10-month-old DMK Government’s first full-fledged Budget, with all eyes on whether “deeper reforms” to correct the state’s “debt overhang” — as promised by him last year — will be taken up.
Airlines seek government intervention to fight jet fuel price hike
The Indian aviation industry, already reeling from the financial repercussions of Covid-19, faces more strain with Wednesday’s massive hike in jet fuel prices.
