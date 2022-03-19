News Live: US military plane crashes in Norway

A justice of Brazil's Supreme Court on Friday ordered the shutdown of messaging appTelegramnationwide, arguing it has not cooperated with authorities.\r\n\r\nThe move is a blow to President Jair Bolsonaro, who has more than 1 million followers on the platform and defends it as a key tool for his reelection bid in October.
Brazil judge bans messaging app Telegram for ignoring ruling
Ten Punjab ministers to take oath today
Ten ministers, including a woman, will be inducted in the Bhagwant Mann government inPunjabon Saturday.
Among the 10 ministers, eight are first-time MLAs.
The swearing-in ceremony of the Mann's cabinet will be held atPunjabRaj Bhawan at 11 am, officials said.
US military plane crashes in Norway: officials
A US military aircraft with four crew on board is thought to have crashed in Norway while taking part in NATO exercises, Norwegian emergency services said on Friday.
The US Osprey aircraft "was reported missing at 18:26 (2256 IST) south of Bodo" in northern Norway in bad weather, the regional emergency services (HRS) said in a statement.
The four-person crew were taking part in the Cold Response military exercises involving 30,000 people from NATO and partner countries.