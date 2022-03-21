News Live: Pre-cyclone watch warning issued for Andaman and Nicobar Islands
updated: Mar 21 2022, 09:05 ist
09:04
Depression over north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast BoB , about 110 km ENE of Port Blair, 320 km NNE of Car Nicobar .To intensify further into a cyclonic storm in next 12 hrs. To move nearly northwards along & off Andaman towards Myanmar coast in next 48 hrs. pic.twitter.com/5gdlkCX0Uc
Pre-cyclone watch warning issued for Andaman and Nicobar Islands
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday invoked the yellow code warning for Andaman and Nicobar Islands as rainfall lashed parts of the islands while the depression over north Andaman Sea is set to turn first into a deep depression and then into cyclonic storm Asani on Monday.
Light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall was witnessed over Andaman and Nicobar Islands with higher wind speeds causing damage to infrastructure such as snapping of electric lines and at some places, falling electric poles and also uprooting of some trees.
06:38
ISL 2021-22: Kattimani's heroics help Hyderabad clinch maiden title
Laxmikant Kattimani saved three penalties as Hyderabad FC rose above the din with a 3-1 victory in a nerve-racking penalty shootout over Kerala Blasters FC and their sea of yellow supporters, in a rip-roaring 2021-22 Indian Super League final at the packed PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday.
06:38
Jaishankar discusses Ukraine situation with Austrian counterpart
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday exchanged views on the Ukraine situation, Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan with his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg, here.
During his meeting with the Austrian Foreign Minister, Jaishankar held a "wide ranging and fruitful discussion", and also reviewed the bilateral cooperation and identified new economic possibilities.
06:37
'He was too solid for me', Lakshya Sen on Viktor Axelsen
Speaking to media, after the men's singles final of the Yonex All-England Badminton Championship, runner-up Lakshya Sen of India said about his opponent and winner Viktor Axelsen: "He was too solid for me on the defence as well as attack. He really played a good game."
