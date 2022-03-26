News Live: Chinese minister visit fails to resolve key issues; Delhi to present budget today
updated: Mar 26 2022, 07:53 ist
07:48
Anil Ambani resigns as director of RPower, RInfra
Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Friday resigned as director of Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, following markets regulator SEBI restraining him from associating with any listed company.
"Anil D Ambani, non-executive director, steps down from the board of Reliance Power in compliance of SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) interim order," Reliance Power said in a BSE filing.
07:46
SSLC exams in Karnataka to begin from Monday; hijab not allowed
A total of 8.73 lakh students will appear for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination starting from March 28 in as many as 3,444 exam centres across Karnataka.
Students wearing hijab will not be allowed to sit for exams which willconclude on April 22. The government has also said that wearing a mask is not mandatory.
07:44
Manish Sisodia to present annual state budget for FY 2022-23 today
DelhiDeputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday tabled the OutcomeBudget2021-22 in the assembly highlighting achievements of top performing departments like education, transport, health and finance, while asserting that no other government in the country has the "guts" to come up with such a status report.
