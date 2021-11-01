News Live: LPG prices for commercial cylinders up by Rs 266

Developed nations have already enjoyed fruits of low-cost energy, should cut emissions faster
A day ahead of the high-level segment at the COP26, India claimed that it pushed for introduction of "what actions need to be taken, including by developed countries" to achieve the climate and energy goals in the Rome Declaration at the conclusion of G20 Leaders' Summit.
Sensex opens over 500 points higher to reach 19,813.13; Nifty at 17,830.05
Markets opened higher on Monday with benchmark indices Sensex climbing 506.20 points to 19,813.13 and Nifty rising by 158.40 points to 17,830.05.
LPG prices for commercial cylinders hiked by Rs 266
LPG prices for commercial cylinders was increased by Rs 266 on Monday. Commercial cylinders of the 19 kg in Delhi now costs Rs 2000.50 which was costing Rs 1734 earlier.
Australia eases international border ban for first time since March 2020
Australiaeased its international borders restrictions on Monday, allowing some of its vaccinated public to travel freely and many families to reunite for the first time since March last year.
(AFP)
North Macedonia PM Zaev resigns after poor poll showing
North Macedonia's embattled Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Sunday that he was resigning following his party's poor showing in municipal elections over the weekend.
(AFP)
India gets G20 support for seeking faster approval of Covid vaccines
India on Sunday managed to get support from the other G20 nations in seeking faster approval of Covid-19 vaccines by the World Health Organization (WHO).
