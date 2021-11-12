News Live: Sachin Pilot, Bhupesh Baghel to meet Sonia Gandhi today

Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world!
09:44
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh today
09:43
SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts including Indian American Raja Chari, who is the commander of this mission, docked to the International Space Station today. Chari and his crewmates will perform scientific experiments and maintain the orbiting research lab.
09:43
Smoke and low visibility near Qutub Minar, Lotus Temple, Akshardham Temple as Delhi continues to witness 'very poor' air quality
Overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 360, according to System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research pic.twitter.com/DQ178J6wwP
Enforcement Directorate has arrested promoter of real estate company IREO, Lalit Goyal.He was detained at Delhi Airport after a lookout notice was issued against him. He is being questioned in a case of money laundering & diversion of funds of investors.
09:42
Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Bhupesh Baghelto meet Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi today over political developments in Rajasthan and UP Assembly elections, respectively.
09:41
Two Bangladeshi smugglers were killed along India-Bangladesh border in Cooch Behar district, West Bengal
06:57
Don't resort to a 'forceful bandh', Orissa HC tells Congress
A day before the Odisha 'bandh' call given by the state unit of Congress, the Orissa High Court on Thursday directed the party to hold peaceful protest and not resort to a 'forceful' bandh.
The Congress is set to observe a bandh from 6 am to 12 noon on Friday in order to put pressure on the sate government for the dismissal of Minister of State (MoS) for Home, Dibya Shankar Mishra, for his alleged link to the prime accused in the Mamita Meher murder case. The party has also demanded registration of criminal case and arrest of the minister. (IANS)
06:57
Reliance Retail acquires 'amanté' from MAS Holdings
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has acquired retail lingerie businesses under the 'amante' umbrella brand from MAS Brands, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sri Lanka-based MAS Holdings, for an undisclosed amount.
The 'amanté business', which was established by MAS in 2007, is engaged in retail and wholesale distribution of premium lingerie under brands 'amanté', 'Ultimo' and 'every dé by amanté'.
The products are sold through company-owned stores and multi-brand outlets, as well as through its e-commerce channels across India and Sri Lanka. (PTI)
