News Live: India votes in favour of resolution to eradicate rural poverty

updated: Nov 23 2021, 07:48 ist
India votes in favour of resolution to eradicate rural poverty
Voted in favour of a resolution to eradicate rural poverty to implement 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development'. In India we're implementing a comprehensive strategy to eradicate poverty through economic growth; lifting millions out of poverty in the last decade: First Secy Sneha Dubey
