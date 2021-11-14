News Live: M Mukundan's 'Delhi: A Soliloquy' wins Rs 25 lakh JCB Prize for Literature 2021
updated: Nov 14 2021, 07:43 ist
06:54
Hyundai creates relief task force to support flood-hit customers in TN
Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has formed a relief task force to support flood affected customers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
To ensure seamless mobility, Hyundai has deployed a dedicated 'Emergency Roadside Assistance Service Team' to support the customers.
Besides, the company announced an offer of 50 per cent discount on depreciation amount of insurance claims for the flood-affected vehicles.
06:53
Tripura's image being tarnished by certain people: Dy CM
Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on Saturday said "there are deliberate attempts by certain quarters" to tarnish the state's image, while condemning the stone pelting incidents in Maharashtra in the name of Tripura.
"No mosque was burnt in Tripura. The state is being discredited by circulating pictures of other countries," Dev Varma said, claiming Tripura was being defamed by spreading rumours about the state.
"Attempts are being made to destroy peace and harmony in Tripura. A section is trying to enter Tripura (politics) through the back door," he told the media and clarified that Tripura has a history of inter-religious harmony.
06:52
M. Mukundan's 'Delhi: A Soliloquy' wins Rs 25 lakh JCB Prize for Literature 2021
"Delhi: A Soliloquy", by M. Mukundan, a "rambling, intimate epic" that "captures what it means to be a small person in a big capital" was on Saturday evening declared the winner of the Rs 25 lakh JCB Prize for Literature 2021, India's richest literary award - the third time in four years and the second year in succession that a Malayalam translation has been so honoured.
