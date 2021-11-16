News Live: 6 dead, 5 injured as vehicle collides with LPG cylinder-laden truck in Bihar

Shah Rukh Khan's manager may be issued third summon: Mumbai Police
Second summon was issued to actor Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani in which she had sought more time. Now, there could be the issuance of a third summon too. So far 20 people have recorded their statements in the drugs-on-cruise extortion case, saysMumbai Police.
Need to improve communication: Xi to 'old friend' Biden at virtual meet as US-China chasm widens
President Joe Biden opened his virtual meeting with China's Xi Jinping on Monday by saying his goal is to ensure competition “does not veer into conflict.” Read more
Vande Bharat, 18 other trains to get vegetarian certification
In a first-of-its kind move, Vande Bharat along with 18 other trains will soon get a vegetarian certification, meant for trains travelling to religious destination.
The certificate will be issued by Sattvik Council of India, which has launched vegetarian friendly railway services in association with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Cooperation (IRCTC).
"The certification is not just limited to trains, but also to IRCTC base kitchens, executive lounges, budget hotels, food plazas, travel and tour packages, Rail Neer plants and so on in order to ensure 'vegetarian friendly travel'," an official statement reads. (IANS)
Govt created 69 LMT extra storage for ensuring food security: Piyush Goyal
The Centre on Monday said it has been able to create, with the help of state governments, 69 LMT extra storage by effectively utilising the covered storage space for ensuring food security.
"The Government's vision to create adequate storage for food grains has resulted in the creation of scientific godowns and modern storage silos. Besides, the government is also creating modern storage silos in the 'Hub and Spoke model' for 108 LMT across the country," Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal said at a virtual event. (IANS)
6 dead, 5 injured as vehicle collides with LPG cylinder-laden truck in Bihar
(ANI)
