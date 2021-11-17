News Live: Schools, colleges in NCR to remain closed till further orders, directs CAQM

Pfizer allows generic manufacturers to supply its Covid-19 pill in 95 countries including India
India is one of the 95 countries where Pfizer will allow the sale of its Covid-19 pill, Paxlovid, at a lower cost as per an agreement that the pharmaceutical giant inked on Tuesday with Medicines Patent Pool, a United Nations-backed public health organisation working to increase access to life-saving medicines for low and middle-income countries.
Air pollution: Schools, colleges in NCR to remain closed till further orders, directs CAQM
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) late Tuesday night directed that schools, colleges and educational institutions in the National Capital Region will remain closed until further orders, allowing only online mode of education.
Google Cloud, Snap, Spotify back up after brief outage
Multiple social media apps such as Snapchat, Spotify and Alphabet's Google Cloud appeared to be coming back online after a brief global outage on Tuesday.
Credit flow to minorities drops to 4-year low in Karnataka
Bank credit availed by the six minority communities in Karnataka has touched a four-year low, official data show, and the government said it will ask banks to lend more.
