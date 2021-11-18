News Live: Apple to start letting people fix their own iPhones

  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 07:21 ist
  • 07:19

    Maharashtra minister calls Kangana Ranaut 'dancer girl', says her comments do not merit reply

    Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Wednesday called Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut a “nachanewali” whose statements do not deserve any attention. Ranaut on Tuesday triggered a new controversy with derogatory remarks about Mahatma Gandhi.

  • 07:18

    Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

    The Hollywood studio Miramax filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing director Quentin Tarantino of copyright infringement for his plans to sell nonfungible tokens based on the screenplay for his 1994 movie “Pulp Fiction.”

  • 07:18

    Conflict of interest: Concerns over KSPCB chief's ties

    Shanth Averahally Thimmaiah, who tookover as the chairman of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board — a body entrusted with checking pollution caused by private companies besides clearing their proposals — hadworked as a consultant for several big firms including Adani, Godrej and Vedanta.

  • 07:17

    Apple to start letting people fix their own iPhones

    Apple on Wednesday said it will begin allowing people to fix gadgets they buy from the Silicon Valley giant in a concession seen as a victory for "right-to-repair" advocates.

