News Live: Apple to start letting people fix their own iPhones
updated: Nov 18 2021, 07:21 ist
07:19
Maharashtra minister calls Kangana Ranaut 'dancer girl', says her comments do not merit reply
Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Wednesday called Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut a “nachanewali” whose statements do not deserve any attention. Ranaut on Tuesday triggered a new controversy with derogatory remarks about Mahatma Gandhi.
Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs
The Hollywood studio Miramax filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing director Quentin Tarantino of copyright infringement for his plans to sell nonfungible tokens based on the screenplay for his 1994 movie “Pulp Fiction.”
Conflict of interest: Concerns over KSPCB chief's ties
Shanth Averahally Thimmaiah, who tookover as the chairman of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board — a body entrusted with checking pollution caused by private companies besides clearing their proposals — hadworked as a consultant for several big firms including Adani, Godrej and Vedanta.
Apple to start letting people fix their own iPhones
Apple on Wednesday said it will begin allowing people to fix gadgets they buy from the Silicon Valley giant in a concession seen as a victory for "right-to-repair" advocates.
