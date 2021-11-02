News Live: Fire breaks out at two factories in Gujarat
News Live: Fire breaks out at two factories in Gujarat
updated: Nov 02 2021, 09:02 ist
Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world!
09:00
How much are countries pledging to reduce emissions?
As the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, gets underway this week, many countries have vowed to do more to fight climate change. Yet those plans still fall short of what’s needed to avoid a dangerous rise in global temperatures. Read more
06:48
Experts hail India's 2070 net zero target date
Environment experts Monday hailed as "real climate action" India's pledge to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070, saying that by making this big promises at COP26 at Glasgow, India has put the ball in the court of developed nations to fulfil the promise of climate finance.
4 tonnes of firecrackers seized in Delhi so far: Police
Ahead of Diwali, at least 26 people have been arrested and nearly 4,000 kilograms of firecrackers have been seized in the national capital by the Delhi Police since its ban owing to the “dangerous pollution levels” around the time of the festival in the region, officials said on Sunday.
Fire breaks out at two factories in timber market, Harni, possibly due to a firecracker explosion - ANI
Vadodara, Gujarat | Fire breaks out at two factories in timber market, Harni, possibly due to a firecracker explosion. About 16 fire tenders at the spot. 90% fire under control, cooling being done in the remaining area: Parth Brahmbhatt , Chief Fire officer pic.twitter.com/wGDSBv9RTb
How much are countries pledging to reduce emissions?
As the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, gets underway this week, many countries have vowed to do more to fight climate change. Yet those plans still fall short of what’s needed to avoid a dangerous rise in global temperatures. Read more
Experts hail India's 2070 net zero target date
Environment experts Monday hailed as "real climate action" India's pledge to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070, saying that by making this big promises at COP26 at Glasgow, India has put the ball in the court of developed nations to fulfil the promise of climate finance.
Read more
4 tonnes of firecrackers seized in Delhi so far: Police
Ahead of Diwali, at least 26 people have been arrested and nearly 4,000 kilograms of firecrackers have been seized in the national capital by the Delhi Police since its ban owing to the “dangerous pollution levels” around the time of the festival in the region, officials said on Sunday.
Read more
ED arrests former Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh
Former Maharashtra home minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Monday night.
Read more
Fire breaks out at two factories in timber market, Harni, possibly due to a firecracker explosion - ANI