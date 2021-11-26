News Live: PM Modi to kick off Constitution Day celebrations at Parliament today, Oppn to boycott event
updated: Nov 26 2021, 08:21 ist
08:20
Delhi govt to move resolution on repealing farm laws
In a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is likely to move a resolution to repeal the Centre's three farm laws.
Along with that, the Delhi government will demand compensation for the families of over 700 farmers who lost their lives during the protests and a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, according to an official source.
Besides, the state government will also demand the withdrawal of cases registered against the protesting farmers in the past one year. (IANS)
08:14
Cong, many opposition parties to boycott Constitution Day event in Parliament's Central Hall
The Congress and several other opposition parties have decided to boycott the Constitution Day celebrations in the Central Hall of Parliament on Friday, sources said.
The Constitution Day event in Central Hall in Parliament on Friday will be presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers in attendance.
Sources confirmed the Congress has decided to boycott the event and several other opposition parties have joined hands in solidarity. (PTI)
07:58
PM Modi to attend programs for Constitution Day today
Tomorrow, 26th November will be marked as Constitution Day. It is a day to remember the exceptional efforts of those greats who made our Constitution.
I would be attending 2 programmes tomorrow. The first one at 11 AM in Central Hall and the second at 5:30 PM in Vigyan Bhawan.
PM Modi to attend programs for Constitution Day today
