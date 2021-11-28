News Live: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to meet floor leaders of political parties at 9.30 am
News Live: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to meet floor leaders of political parties at 9.30 am
updated: Nov 28 2021, 09:10 ist
Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world!
09:04
4 kids injured as gas balloons burst
An explosion in gas balloons here has left four school children with burn injuries.
The children have been admitted to a hospital.
The incident took place on Saturday during an event held at the sports stadium. Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, who was the chief guest, released gas-filled balloons to inaugurate the sports competition and a child grabbed a string of balloons and tried to lower them. (IANS)
09:00
Ahead of the winter session of Parliament, a meeting of Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi with floor leaders of political parties is scheduled to take place in Parliament at 9:30 am today. The Winter Session will commence on November 29.
08:15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 83rd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today
Robert Lewandowski threatens to deny Lionel Messi a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or title as the prestigious awards ceremony returns Monday after it was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.
The Bayern Munich and Poland striker pilfered a Bundesliga record 41 goals in just 29 games last season to eclipse the long-standing mark set by the late Gerd Mueller.
Lewandowski, 33, scooped FIFA's prize for best male player of 2020 and has the backing of both coach Julian Nagelsmann and Bayern team-mate Thomas Mueller after a prolific start to the new campaign.
"'Lewy' has to win the thing on Monday when you see the way he is playing at the moment," Mueller said of a player who has already scored 25 times in 20 appearances this season.
06:36
Australia to introduce new laws to force media platforms to unmask online trolls (Reuters)
Australia will introduce legislation to make social media giants provide details of users who post defamatory comments, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday.
The government has been looking at the extent of the responsibility of platforms, such as Twitter and Facebook, for defamatory material published on their sites and comes after the country's highest court ruled that publishers can be held liable for public comments on online forums.
The ruling caused some news companies like CNN to deny Australians access to their Facebook pages.
06:35
Palmeiras win Copa Libertadores with Deyverson extra-time goal (AFP)
Palmeiras won the Copa Libertadores for the second year in a row when an extra-time goal from Deyverson gave them a 2-1 win over Flamengo in an absorbing all-Brazilian final on Saturday.
It is the third time the Sao Paulo club have won South America’s equivalent of Europe's Champions League following victories in 1999 and 2020.
Raphael Veiga put Palmeiras ahead after five minutes when he side-footed home a cross from the right but Gabriel Barbosa equalised for Flamengo with 18 minutes remaining.
However, Deyverson took advantage of slack defending by Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira to steal the ball 30 metres from goal and then coolly beat goalkeeper Diego Alves five minutes into extra time.
4 kids injured as gas balloons burst
An explosion in gas balloons here has left four school children with burn injuries.
The children have been admitted to a hospital.
The incident took place on Saturday during an event held at the sports stadium. Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, who was the chief guest, released gas-filled balloons to inaugurate the sports competition and a child grabbed a string of balloons and tried to lower them. (IANS)
Ahead of the winter session of Parliament, a meeting of Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi with floor leaders of political parties is scheduled to take place in Parliament at 9:30 am today. The Winter Session will commence on November 29.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 83rd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today
Mueller says Lewandowski 'has to' win Ballon d'Or (AFP)
Robert Lewandowski threatens to deny Lionel Messi a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or title as the prestigious awards ceremony returns Monday after it was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.
The Bayern Munich and Poland striker pilfered a Bundesliga record 41 goals in just 29 games last season to eclipse the long-standing mark set by the late Gerd Mueller.
Lewandowski, 33, scooped FIFA's prize for best male player of 2020 and has the backing of both coach Julian Nagelsmann and Bayern team-mate Thomas Mueller after a prolific start to the new campaign.
"'Lewy' has to win the thing on Monday when you see the way he is playing at the moment," Mueller said of a player who has already scored 25 times in 20 appearances this season.
Australia to introduce new laws to force media platforms to unmask online trolls (Reuters)
Australia will introduce legislation to make social media giants provide details of users who post defamatory comments, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday.
The government has been looking at the extent of the responsibility of platforms, such as Twitter and Facebook, for defamatory material published on their sites and comes after the country's highest court ruled that publishers can be held liable for public comments on online forums.
The ruling caused some news companies like CNN to deny Australians access to their Facebook pages.
Palmeiras win Copa Libertadores with Deyverson extra-time goal (AFP)
Palmeiras won the Copa Libertadores for the second year in a row when an extra-time goal from Deyverson gave them a 2-1 win over Flamengo in an absorbing all-Brazilian final on Saturday.
It is the third time the Sao Paulo club have won South America’s equivalent of Europe's Champions League following victories in 1999 and 2020.
Raphael Veiga put Palmeiras ahead after five minutes when he side-footed home a cross from the right but Gabriel Barbosa equalised for Flamengo with 18 minutes remaining.
However, Deyverson took advantage of slack defending by Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira to steal the ball 30 metres from goal and then coolly beat goalkeeper Diego Alves five minutes into extra time.