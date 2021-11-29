News Live: Delhi schools reopen for all classes today

Delhi: UPSC aspirants sit on indefinite strike at Jantar Mantar demanding an extra attempt.
Delhi: UPSC aspirants sit on indefinite strike at Jantar Mantar demanding an extra attempt. "We're final attempters of 2020 & fall in category of those who couldn't give exams due to lack of preparations owing to COVID & factors like digital divide."said petitioner Abhishek Sinha pic.twitter.com/mUNJlxLkpN
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred today around 4:17 am in 59km WSW of Vellore, Tamil Nadu
07:59
Winter Session in Parliament today
The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on a stormy note today with the government listing a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws on the first day itself. Several farmer unions have pressed for a law on minimum support price (MSP), an issue various opposition parties raised on Sunday in the all-party meet called by the government. Stay tuned for updates.
07:56
Canada confirms its first Covid Omicron infections in two people who had recently traveled to Nigeria
07:55
Delhi's overall air quality is in the 'very poor' category today, as per SAFAR
07:53
Delhi schools reopen from today for all classes.
All schools and colleges were closed due to high air pollution levels in the city. Delhi's overall air quality is in the 'very poor' category today, as per SAFAR.
06:26
22 die in attack on DR Congo displaced people's camp (AFP)
06:26
Champions Spain out of Davis Cup after loss to Russia, Serbia through (Reuters)
06:24
Leftist Chile presidential candidate leads new poll as December 19 vote looms
Leftist candidate Gabriel Boric was leading conservative Jose Antonio Kast in the latest poll released on Sunday ahead of the second round of Chile's presidential election on December19.
The poll, carried out Nov. 23-26, showed likely voters favored Boric, representing a coalition including the leftist Frente Amplio and the local Communist Party, with 53.9% support against Kast's 31.2%.
The online survey Citizen Pulse of the firm Activa Research polled 1,518 voters, with a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points. (Reuters)
A family was rescued by 'fire and rescue team' amid a heavily inundated road in the wake of incessant rains in Tamil Nadu.
Delhi: UPSC aspirants sit on indefinite strike at Jantar Mantar demanding an extra attempt.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred today around 4:17 am in 59km WSW of Vellore, Tamil Nadu
Winter Session in Parliament today
The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on a stormy note today with the government listing a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws on the first day itself. Several farmer unions have pressed for a law on minimum support price (MSP), an issue various opposition parties raised on Sunday in the all-party meet called by the government. Stay tuned for updates.
Canada confirms its first Covid Omicron infections in two people who had recently traveled to Nigeria
Delhi's overall air quality is in the 'very poor' category today, as per SAFAR
Delhi schools reopen from today for all classes.
All schools and colleges were closed due to high air pollution levels in the city. Delhi's overall air quality is in the 'very poor' category today, as per SAFAR.
22 die in attack on DR Congo displaced people's camp (AFP)
Champions Spain out of Davis Cup after loss to Russia, Serbia through (Reuters)
Leftist Chile presidential candidate leads new poll as December 19 vote looms
Leftist candidate Gabriel Boric was leading conservative Jose Antonio Kast in the latest poll released on Sunday ahead of the second round of Chile's presidential election on December19.
The poll, carried out Nov. 23-26, showed likely voters favored Boric, representing a coalition including the leftist Frente Amplio and the local Communist Party, with 53.9% support against Kast's 31.2%.
The online survey Citizen Pulse of the firm Activa Research polled 1,518 voters, with a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points. (Reuters)