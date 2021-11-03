News Live: PM Modi returns after concluding his visit to Rome, Glasgow

  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 09:32 ist
  • 09:32

    Health Ministry sends central teams to nine states, UTs to help them manage dengue outbreak

    The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday deputed central teams of experts in nine states and Union Territories to assist them in providing technical guidance, including public health measures, for managing dengue outbreak.

  • 08:17

    Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul military hospital attack

    At least 19 were killed and 50 wounded in a gun and bomb assault at a military hospital in Kabul. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, reports AFP.

  • 08:16

  • 06:45

    Ethiopia declares nationwide emergency as rebels advance

    Ethiopia declared a nationwide state of emergency on Tuesday and ordered residents of Addis Ababa to prepare to defend their neighbourhoods amid fears that Tigrayan rebels were heading for the capital.

    Read more

  • 06:42

    US CDC advisers recommend Covid vaccine for children

    Advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday unanimously supported broad use of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11, with shots potentially going into young arms as soon as Wednesday.

    Read more