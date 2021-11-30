News Live: RR retain Samson, Buttler and Jaiswal for IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and kieron Pollard for IPL 2022
21:39
RCB retain Kohli, Maxwell and Siraj for IPL 2022
The Rotal Challengers Bangalore have retained Virat Kohli, Glenn maxwell and Mohammed Siraj for IPL 2022.
21:31
A man takes a picture of a ship that has been grounded on the shores of the Marmara Sea
21:29
Coast Guard has seized 4,250 kg illegal wildlife shipments in 2021
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has seized a total of 4,250 kg illegal wildlife shipments in the Indian seas during the first 11 months of 2021, according to official data.
This is 114 per cent more than the 1,983 kg illegal wildlife shipments that were seized by the ICG during 2020, the data accessed by PTI showed.
21:15
Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum andNatural Gas Alok Tandon given additional charge of Secretary, Ministry of Mines with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier. (ANI)
21:09
US First Lady Jill Biden speaks during an event, to thank the volunteers from the area who helped decorate the White House for the holiday, in the East Room of at the White House in Washington. (Reuters Photo)
20:53
Unemployment rate at 9.3% in Jan-Mar 2021: NSO survey
Unemployment rate for persons of age 15 years and above in urban areas rose to 9.3 per cent in January-March 2021 from 9.1 per cent in the same month of the previous year, showed a periodic labour force survey by the National Statistical Office (NSO). Joblessness or unemployment rate (UR) is defined as the percentage of unemployed persons in the labour force. (PTI)
20:51
Qatar Airways CEO says Airbus should admit to paint flaws problem
The head of Qatar Airways on Tuesday called on Airbus to admit that it had a problem with paint flaws and suggested the plane maker did not know why the problem was happening.
"They have acknowledged that they are working to find a solution, which means they still don't have a solution," Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said at The Aviation Club in London. (Reuters)
20:07
Pakistani Charge d’Affaires was summoned today to convey our deep concern at the incident of desecration of the sanctity of Gurudwara Shri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur by a Pakistani model and a clothing brand: Arindam Bagchi, MEA Spokesperson (ANI)
19:45
People visit the ArkDes, Sweden’s national centre for architecture and design, to see this year's Gingerbread House 2021 competition with the theme 'Together'. (AFP Photo)
19:29
Govt seeks 5 names from farmer unions for panel on MSP, other issues; SKM to decide names in its December 4 meeting: Farmer leaderDarshanPal. (PTI)
19:28
The meeting between Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut and West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has begun.
19:21
LoP in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Chairman of the House M Venkaiah Naidu, requesting him to reconsider the matter of suspension of 12 MPs "in the larger interest of Parliamentary democracy" and revoke the suspensions. (ANI)
19:02
People march with a banner reading in Arabic "no negotiation, no partnership, no compromise" in a demonstration in the centre of Sudan's capital Khartoum on November 30while protesting against a deal that saw the civilian prime minister reinstated after the military coup in October. (AFP Photo)
18:45
South Africa assures 'best bio-secure environment' for Team India during tour
The South African government has given full assurance to the Indian government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that the Indian cricket teams touring the country would be provided the best "bio-secure environment" to ensure the safety of players from the fast-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19. Read more
18:34
"Many of the members who have been suspended are aggrieved because they were not even named. There are certain provisions under Rules of the House, invoking this 256 wasn't in order. It was violated, I don't buy this contention also that it is of continuity,"Anand Sharma, Congress.
18:25
Azerbaijan says 14 dead in military helicopter crash
Fourteen people died Tuesday in an Azerbaijani military helicopter crash which went down in the east of the Caucasus country during a training flight, officials said.
"Fourteen people died and two more were wounded as a result of a state border service helicopter crash," the ex-Soviet republic's frontier guard said in a statement.
It said all of the victims were military servicemen. (AFP)
Equity benchmark Sensex dropped 196 points on Tuesday, hit by fag-end selling in auto and metal stocks following sluggish investor sentiment in global markets.
The selling pressure was triggered after European markets opened in the negative territory amid concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, traders said.
After rallying over 900 points, the 30-share BSE index surrendered all gains to settle 195.71 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 57,064.87. Read more
16:26
Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh takes over as flag officer Commanding-In-Chief of the Western Naval Command. (PTI Photo)
16:12
A heavy to very heavy rainfall will be witnessed at a few places in Odisha on December 4, in West Bengal on December 5, andin the northeastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur on December 5 and6,DrMrutyunjay Mohapatra, DGM-IMD informed. (ANI)
15:47
French police dismantle a makeshift migrant camp at Loon Beach near Dunkirk
Credit: Reuters Photo
15:37
Delhi: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.
Contempt matter against Vijay Mallya has to see light of day, says Supreme Court
The contempt matter against Vijay Mallya has to see light of day at some stage and the process must get over, said the Supreme Court. The apex court added thatVijay Mallya is at liberty to advance submissions andif he is not present, counsel on his behalf can argue.
14:38
Eight cases regarding cryptocurrency-related fraud are under investigation by the Directorate of Enforcement,Finance Ministry said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.
14:33
RJD, BJP MLAs get into verbal duel in Bihar Assembly premises
Two MLAs, Bhai Virendra from the RJD and Sanjay Saraogi of the BJP, on Tuesday entered into a verbal fight in the Bihar Assembly premises. The situation reached to a point when media persons present there had to intervene to stop the quarrelling MLAs.
Virendra, the RJD MLA from Maner, and Saraogi, the BJP legislator from the Darbhanga Assembly constituency, got involved in an argument over some issue. Both threatened each other and also used abusive language. (IANS)
14:00
Delhi | Members of All India Mahila Congress (AIMC), women's wing of the Congress Party, stage protest against inflation, rising fuel prices pic.twitter.com/RComdMgNY8
No case of Omicron variant found in India yet: Centre
Amid mounting concerns over the potentially more contagious coronavirus variant Omicron spreading to many countries, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan held a review meeting with states and UTs on Tuesday and advised them to ramp up testing for early identification and management of cases. Read more
13:05
Centre extends existing Covid-19 guidelines till December 31
The existing Covid-19 guidelines have been extended till December 31, 2021, the Union Home Ministry announced today. Also, in the wake of the emergence of Omicron variant, the ministry has stressed on the strict compliance with the Union Health Ministry's advisory on November 25.
12:58
Uttarakhand rolls back move to set up Devasthanam Board amid criticism
The BJP government in Uttarakhand has repealedorder to set up Devasthanam Board. This comes amid criticism frompriests at 51 shrines across the state, including the Chardham temples.
आप सभी की भावनाओं, तीर्थपुरोहितों, हक-हकूकधारियों के सम्मान एवं चारधाम से जुड़े सभी लोगों के हितों को ध्यान में रखते हुए श्री मनोहर कांत ध्यानी जी की अध्यक्षता में गठित उच्च स्तरीय कमेटी की रिपोर्ट के आधार पर सरकार ने देवस्थानम बोर्ड अधिनियम वापस लेने का फैसला किया है। pic.twitter.com/eUH3Tf1go1
Article 370 needs to be reinstated to bring back normalcy in Kashmir, says Farooq Abdullah
If normalcy is to be brought in Kashmir, then Article 370 has to be reinstated, says National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah.
11:54
All international flyers will be tested on arrival, says Bommai amid Omicron scare
We are keeping a strict check at the airport on international passengers arriving from countries where the new Covid variant has been detected. All international passengers will be tested at the airport on arrival, saysKarnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.
11:38
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha after Venkaiah Naidu refuses to revoke suspension against 12 MPs
Court cancels non-bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh in extortion case
Mumbai's Esplanade Court cancelled non-bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with the Marine Drive extortion case after he appeared before the court and filed an application for the same.
Delhi HC junks plea against publication, circulation of Salman Khurshid's book
Delhi High Courtrefuses to entertain a plea seeking direction to Centre and Delhi government to stop the publication, circulation, and sale of the book written by former Union Minister Salman Khurshid namely “Sunrise Over Ayodhya” alleging hurting the sentiments of the Hindus
10:33
In view of the new variant of Covid-19, the Health Department has been asked to make all necessary arrangements at the Parade Ground for testing of those attending the PM's public rally, saidDehradun District Magistrate RRajesh Kumar.
09:53
In Delhi, all Omicron cases will be treated at Lok Nayak Hospital
Lok Nayak Hospital is designated as the dedicated hospital which will treat the patients detected with a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, the Delhi government said.
09:40
Centre to hold review meet on Omicron with states today
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will hold a meeting on Tuesday with States to take a stock of the situation amidst concerns over the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Read more
09:02
New Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar receives guard of honour
Delhi | Admiral R Hari Kumar receives guard of honour at the South Block lawns as the new chief of Naval Staff pic.twitter.com/cq80DOdWVz
Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'very poor' category
In Delhi, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 362 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR-India.
07:56
Suspension of Opposition MPs eases pressure on BJP in Rajya Sabha
With TRS and YSR Congress that used to come to the rescue of the Narendra Modi government playing hard ball, the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs will be a welcome relief for the ruling BJP in Rajya Sabha where the numbers could go against it depending on attendance. Read more
07:53
India has always condemned acts of violence in Syria as well as violations of human rights law, irrespective of who their perpetrators are: Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to UNGA on UNSC Arria-formula meeting on accountability in Syria
US labor authorities on Monday ordered a new vote on whether Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama can form a union, saying the online retail giant had violated rules during the ballot.
Organizers vying to form the first union at the e-commerce colossus in the United States had appealed after employees voted overwhelmingly in April against the effort. (AFP)
06:24
PM not a sympathiser of farmers but seeker of votes: Priyanka
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the repeal of the farm laws without a debate in Parliament on issues such as the demand for MSP and the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, alleging that he was "not a sympathiser of farmers" but seeker of votes.
Argentina's LionelMessiwon the Ballon d'Or award for the best player in the world for a record-stretching seventh time on Monday, beating Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho to lift soccer's most prestigious trophy yet again. (Reuters)
06:25
Good morning readers! Welcome to DH's coverage of news from the country and around the world
India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Financial Year 2021-22's second quarter shows a growth of 8.4 per cent and GVA rises by 8.5 per cent
Opposition leaders protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI Photo)
