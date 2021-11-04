News live: Diwali Day Act introduced in US Congress

Poland, Vietnam, Chile and other countries will pledge on Thursday to phase out coal-fuelled power generation and stop building new plants, in a deal the COP26 summit's British hosts said would commit 190 nations and organisations to quit the fuel.
Targeting previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that earlier public money used to be spent on land for 'kabristan' but under his BJP dispensation, funds are being used for upgrade of temples.
Diwali Day Act introduced in US Congress to declare festival of lights as federal holiday
Led by Congresswoman Carolyn B Maloney from New York, lawmakers on Wednesday announced that a bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives to declare Diwali, festival of lights, a federal holiday.
“I'm very, very happy and excited to be introducing the Deepavali Day Act this week alongside members of the Congressional Indian Caucus, which will enshrine Diwali into law as a federal holiday,” Maloney said at an event at the US Capitol. - PTI.
