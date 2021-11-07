News Live: India decides to lift ban on Italian defense firm Leonardo with conditions
News Live: India decides to lift ban on Italian defense firm Leonardo with conditions
updated: Nov 07 2021, 09:42 ist
Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world!
09:42
India decides to lift ban on Italian defence firm Leonardo with conditions
08:54
Delhi's overall air quality continues to remain 'severe' with AQI standing at 436
Delhi's overall air quality continues to remain 'severe' with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 436, as per System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR)
07:50
Drone attack targets Iraq PM, who escapes unhurt, says military
A drone laden with explosives targeted the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad early on Sunday in what the Iraqi military called an attempted assassination, but said Kadhimi escaped unhurt.
The attack, which security sources said injured several members of Kadhimi's personal protection, came after protests in the Iraqi capital over the result of a general election last month turned violent. (Reuters)
07:49
Covid concerns rise as R value crosses threshold in several states after festive season
A fortnight after Dasara, Covid-19’s R value, which signifies the epidemic’s ability to spread, has once again risen tantalisingly close to the threshold value of one in several states and metro cities including Karnataka and Bengaluru, opening up the possibility of a spurt in cases again.
One killed after fire breaks out in high-rise in Mumbai
One person was killed and another injured after a fire broke out in a 15-storey residential building in suburban Kandivali (West) on Saturday evening, a civic official said. The fire started in a flat on the 14th floor of Hansa Heritage building on Mathuradas Road around 8.30 pm, he said.
India decides to lift ban on Italian defence firm Leonardo with conditions
Delhi's overall air quality continues to remain 'severe' with AQI standing at 436
Delhi's overall air quality continues to remain 'severe' with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 436, as per System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR)
Drone attack targets Iraq PM, who escapes unhurt, says military
A drone laden with explosives targeted the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad early on Sunday in what the Iraqi military called an attempted assassination, but said Kadhimi escaped unhurt.
The attack, which security sources said injured several members of Kadhimi's personal protection, came after protests in the Iraqi capital over the result of a general election last month turned violent. (Reuters)
Covid concerns rise as R value crosses threshold in several states after festive season
A fortnight after Dasara, Covid-19’s R value, which signifies the epidemic’s ability to spread, has once again risen tantalisingly close to the threshold value of one in several states and metro cities including Karnataka and Bengaluru, opening up the possibility of a spurt in cases again.
Read More
One killed after fire breaks out in high-rise in Mumbai
One person was killed and another injured after a fire broke out in a 15-storey residential building in suburban Kandivali (West) on Saturday evening, a civic official said. The fire started in a flat on the 14th floor of Hansa Heritage building on Mathuradas Road around 8.30 pm, he said.
Read More